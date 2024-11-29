Live
Minister Anam presents silk clothes to Goddess Padmavathi
Tirupati: On behalf of the State government, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has presented silk clothes to Sri Padmavati Ammavaru in Tiruchanoor on Thursday evening, during the annual Brahmotsavams.
Speaking to the media, he thanked CM N Chandrababu Naidu for the divine opportunity. He said that TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the mega religious festival.
Earlier, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other officers welcomed the dignitary as per the tradition. After the darshan of Ammavaru, the Minister was offered Vedaseervachanam and prasadam.
Deputy EO Govindarajan, VGO Sada Lakshmi, AVSO Satish Kumar and others were also present.
