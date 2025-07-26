Minister Ramanaidu slams Jagan, highlights TDP’s welfare and development initiatives

Tirupati: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu launched a sharp attack on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the ‘Suparipalana Tholi Adugu’ programme in Tirupati on Friday.

He said industrialists were demanding assurance that ‘Jagan will not return’ before investing in the State, reflecting a deep mistrust in the former CM’s governance.

Highlighting the current TDP-led alliance’s achievements, Ramanaidu said, “We are delivering both development and welfare. That’s why people trust this government.” He announced that over 16,000 teacher posts were being filled in the first year and noted that the revived Rs 5 Anna Canteens were now feeding 2.5 lakh people daily.

Praising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a leader ‘who changes destinies,’ he contrasted him with Jagan, whom he accused of ruling with cruelty. “A true leader should protect, not destroy like Jagan,” he said.

The Minister further ridiculed Jagan’s statements, saying, “Whether it is heads or mangoes, he talks of crushing them all.” Referring to YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s threats, Ramanaidu alleged that YSRCP wants to return to power only to harass the public and settle personal scores. On development, he said that all major irrigation projects in Rayalaseema were associated with NTR and Chandrababu. Water will be brought to Adavipalli Reservoir via Handri-Neeva, and Neva branch canals will fill Kalyani Dam to supply drinking water to Tirupati. Additionally, 4 tmcft of water from Kandaleru will be diverted to Mallemadugu and Balaji Reservoirs.

He also accused Jagan of turning prohibition into profit, recalling the Jangareddygudem tragedy where 27 died from spurious liquor. “We don’t believe in vendetta. But those who break the law will face strict action,” he concluded. TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, RC Munikrishna, P Sridhar Varma and others were present.