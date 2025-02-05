MLA Arani strongly refutes Karunakar Reddy’s charges

Tirupati: City MLA and Jana Sena Party leader Arani Srinivasulu refuted the charges of senior YSRCP leader Karunakar Reddy who alleged allurement and undemocratic means behind the victory of NDA candidate in the Deputy Mayor election which was held on Tuesday.

The MLA along with TDP leaders including the newly-elected Deputy Mayor R C Muni Krishna and ex-MLA M Sugunamma speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday said it was Karunakar Reddy and his son Bhumana Abhinay Reddy who totally ignored their own party corporators forcing them to switch sides.

“The unbearable domination of father and son in the corporation affairs and also in the city development initiatives has turned even the duly elected woman Mayor into a puppet and the corporators into dummies. Unable to bear the suffocation due to the domination of the duo, the YSRCP corporators waited for an opportunity to teach a lesson to the father-son duo in the Deputy Mayor elections,” the TDP leaders said.

Instead of realising his and his son’s faults, Karunakar Reddy in frustration was making baseless allegations against NDA leaders. At least now he should atone for his sins and allow the corporators to play their role for the development of their areas, the TDP leaders said.

The Tirupati MLA took the occasion to reel out the statistics with regard to State development after the NDA came to power in the State and added that the day was not far away for the people of Tirupati to chase away Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay who in the five-year YSRCP rule indulged in irregularities like issuing of TDR bonds.

Newly-elected Deputy Mayor R C Muni Krishna said the YSRCP corporators were vexed with Karunakarv Reddy and his son and voted for him in the Deputy Mayor election. He recalled that Karunakar Reddy said at the time of general elections that it was his last election and he would retire from politics after the election. “But he is still clinging and better to take political Sanyasam,” Muni Krishna observed. R C Muni Krishna thanked all the corporators who supported him and also NDA leaders who tirelessly worked for his victory.