MNOs, FNOs stage dharna demanding release of pending salaries

Tirupati: The nursing orderly (MNOs and FNOs) working in the Institute of Pregnant Women Hospital in Tirupati staged a dharna before the hospital on Friday demanding release of long-pending salaries. Their leader C Sai Kumar said that there were 15 MNOs and FNOs working without salaries since May 2020.

As their requests in this regard have gone into deafears, they have been facing severe hardships to run their families for these 13 months. Some of them and their family members were infected by the coronavirus too. Even then, the authorities have not released their salaries saying one reason or the other. He said they could not even pay their house rents and were facing severe problems. The protesting workers have requested the hospital superintendent to release their pending salaries without further delay.