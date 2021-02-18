Muhurtam fixed for relaunch of Kalyanamastu

Tirumala: The team of Vedic pundits fixed the auspicious dates of the Kalyanamastu mass marriage programme and ceremoniously handed over the Lagna Patrika to the TTD executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy here on Wednesday.

The pundits' team comprising veteran Vedic scholar G Bala Subramanya Shastri, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal K S S Avadhani, chief priest of Tirumala temple Archakam Venugopala Deekshitulu and former Agama Advisor of TTD Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya met on Wednesday morning at Nadaneerajanam platform to deliberate and finalise the Muharat for the prestigious programme resumed by TTD for the benefit of poor Hindus..

Later, the team handed over the Lagna Patrika to TTD EO Jawahar Reddy.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the EO said the team of pundits after detailed discussions finalised three auspicious dates in year 2021, including May 28 on Vaishaka Bahula Vidiya (Thithi) Friday Mula nakshatram, Simha lagnam between 12.34 pm and 12.40 pm, October 30 on Aswaiyuja Bahula Paksha Tatkala Dasami (Thithi) Saturday, Makha nakshatram of Dhanur lagnam between 11.04 am and 11.08 am, November 17, Karthika Shukla Paksha Tatkala Chaturthi Wednesday, Ashwini Nakshatram and Dhanur lagnam between 9.56 am and 10.02 am.

The EO said the Kalyanamastu programme is aimed at organising free mass marriages to the poor couple. The programme was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011 as part of the Hindu Sanatana Dharma Pracharam programme. TTD Trust Board under the chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy has decided to relaunch this programme at its last board meeting and now the pundits have finalised the dates, he added.

Later, the EO, additional EO, pundits and temple officials carried the Lagna Patrika and sacred substances vermilion, turmeric, kankanams, fruits, etc., on a sanctified plates on their heads to the shrine. Following the age old Hindu custom, the Lagna Patrika was placed at the lotus feet of Moola Virat the presiding deity Sri Venkateswara and offered special pujas in the sanctum sanctorum, praying the God for the success of the social service programme.

HDPP secretary Acharya Rajagopalan, Tirumala temple DyEO Harindranath, VGO Bali Reddy and others were also present.