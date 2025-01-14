Live
Naravaripalle celebrates Sankranti with festive fervour
- CM Chandrababu Naidu along with family members add glitter to the festivities
- Many competitions held for the villagers which were witnessed by the CM & co
Tirupati: Naravaripalle, the home village of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, buzzed with excitement on Monday as the Bhogi and Sankranti festivities unfolded with grandeur. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his family, celebrated the festival in the village, adding a special touch to the occasion.
The day was marked by vibrant celebrations, including traditional and modern games. Competitions such as balloon blasting, musical chairs, gunny bag races and lemon-and-spoon races were organised for children.
The Chief Minister’s grandson, Nara Devansh, stole the spotlight by enthusiastically participating in the activities with other children, energising the atmosphere. Women from the village sang folk songs, enriching the cultural experience.
Chief Minister Naidu and his family enjoyed watching the lively games and later awarded prizes to the winners. The CM’s interaction with the children culminated in a cheerful group photo, adding warmth to the festive day.
The celebrations also included a Rangoli competition that saw participation from the villagers. CM Naidu, joined by his wife Bhuvaneswari, admired the colourful designs. While the Chief Minister distributed prizes to the winners, Bhuvaneswari announced a cash reward of Rs.10,116 for every participant, encouraging more involvement in future events. She extended Sankranti greetings to the villagers, emphasising the importance of women excelling in all fields.
In addition to the festive activities, CM Naidu attended to grievances presented by villagers at his residence. Education Minister Nara Lokesh, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao, MLAs Pulivarthi Nani, Amarnath Reddy and Gali Bhanu Prakash and
Collector Dr S Venkateswar were present.