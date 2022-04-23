Navaratnalu showcase CM as women-biased: Dy CM Narayana Swamy

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that by implementing flagship 'Navaratnalu' schemes, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy established himself as women biased. The CM has been implementing different schemes under Navaratnalu to remove the economic imbalances among SC, ST, BC and minority women.

Along with the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Youth Advancement and Sports R K Roja, the Deputy CM participated in the virtual meeting of 'Sunna Vaddi' programme at Tirupati collectorate being addressed by the CM from Ongole on Friday. Later speaking to the media, the ministers said that various schemes of the government were aimed at benefiting women which help for their economic upliftment. Narayana Swamy said that under the third instalment programme of Sunna Vaddi, the amounts were transferred directly to the accounts of women beneficiaries. For the existence of self-help groups, investment is crucial and for this reason the CM has been paying the interest component to the women every year.

Roja lauded the CM for implementing various schemes to empower women. While YS Rajasekhar Reddy implemented the 'Pavala Vaddi' scheme, Jagan went a step ahead with his scheme 'Sunna Vaddi' and Rs 3,615 crore were deposited in the accounts of women beneficiaries in the state. During the three-year tenure, the state government has given pensions to 43 lakh poor people, house sites for 31 lakhs, Vasathi Deevena for 12 lakh women, YSR Cheyutha for women between 45-60 years age among various other schemes.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that 41,828 self-help groups in the district get the benefit of 'Sunna Vaddi' to the tune of Rs 70.78 crore. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLAs B Karunakar Reddy, V Varaprasad, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Corporation commissioner Anupama Anjali, DRO M Srinivasa Rao, representatives of various self-help groups and others participated in the meeting.