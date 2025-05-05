NEET-UG held smoothly across Chittoor, Tirupati

Tirupati / Chittoor: The NEET UG 2025 examination was conducted peacefully across various centres in Chittoor district on Sunday, with officials ensuring tight security and smooth arrangements. District Collector Sumit Kumar, along with SP VN Manikantha Chandolu, visited key examination centres including PVKN and Savitramma Degree Colleges to inspect the conduct of the exam and the security measures in place.

He stated that all necessary arrangements were made to conduct the examination in a peaceful atmosphere. Section 144 was enforced, and police officials were directed to ensure that no groups of people gathered within 100 meters of the exam centres.

Principals Jeevana Jyothi (PVKN College) and Dr Manohar (Savitramma College), along with AR DSP Mahaboob Basha and Chief Superintendent Dr Saravana, participated in the inspection and oversight activities.

In Tirupati, District Revenue Officer (DRO) G Narasimhulu inspected the exam centres including SGS Arts College and Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree and PG College. He stated that the NEET UG 2025 exam concluded without incident across the district. Out of the 10 centres, 9 were located in Tirupati city and one in Gudur. Of the 4,445 registered candidates, 4,333 were present, while 112 were absent. The examination took place from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Basic amenities like drinking water and toilets were arranged, and RTC buses were made available in the morning and evening for the convenience of students. Medical teams were also stationed at each center, and Xerox shops near centers were closed to prevent malpractice.

However, while most centers reported smooth conduct, chaos broke out at the SPW Degree and PG College centre in Tirupati. Students were reportedly allowed into the exam hall nearly 40 minutes late at 11.40 am against the stipulated time of 11 am, sparking outrage among parents and candidates.

A parent, D Chandramohan alleged that invigilators wasted valuable time during the exam by taking photographs, fingerprints, and signatures mid-exam. Moreover, there was no wall clock in the examination hall, leaving students confused about the remaining time. He urged the District Collector to take note of the mismanagement and demanded a re-examination at SPW College.