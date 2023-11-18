Nellore district: Kakani distributes 6,819 acres of assigned lands to farmers

Pidalakuru (Nellore district) : Asserting his government’s commitment for improving the living standards of farming community, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy reminded that the government has introduced several schemes for the development of farmers during it 5-year tenure.

Addressing the gathering after distributing 6,819 acres of assigned lands to 6,819 farmers in Podalakuru mandal on Friday, the Minister said that this is first of its kind in the history of Andhra Pradesh, assigned lands were given to farmers with full ownership rights. He alleged that during TDP regime, lands were distributed to a few people, mostly TDP activists. He said that it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took steps to distribute lands, irrespective of political parties that benefited 20,24,709 families across the State.

Minister Govardhan Reddy said that as part of this initiative, it was proposed to distribute 6,507 acres in Nellore district, apart from 80 per cent of lands, i.e., 5,023 being distributed in Sarvepalli constituency.

District Collector M Harinarayanan said that assigned lands worth Rs 4 crore are being distributed to 25,000 farmers in the district. There is a proposal to give assigned land pattas to another 6,000 farmers in the coming days, he added. Related to dotted lands, the Collector disclosed that as many as 46,000 acres were excluded from 22A list, while another 2,500 acres are under progress.

ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamamma, Joint Collector Kurmanath, RDO Malola, Podalakuru Tahsildar Vera Vasantha Kumar and others were present.