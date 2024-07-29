Nellore forgery case: Police arrests key suspect in B’luru

Nellore: Police reportedly arrested one Siva Krishna, a key suspect in the former Nellore Municipal Commissioner’s signature forgery case, during late hours on Saturday. According to sources, following a tip off police raided a hotel in Bengaluru and took the accused into custody.

It should be reminded that case was registered against seven persons for allegedly forging the signature of Nellore former Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat. P Jayavardhan and Siva Krishna, accused in the case, were on run and police searching for them for the last two weeks.

The duo reportedly took shelter in Chennai and Bangalore separately and managed to escape from police. But police nabbed Siva Krishna during late hours of Saturday.

Siva Krishna is a close follower of Potluri Jayavardhan, husband of Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi and allegedly master mind behind this mega scam.

Police remained tight-lipped about the latest development.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing investigation, police headed by Nellore city DSP Srinivasulu Reddy conducted searches in the planning division of Nellore Municipal Corporation office and verified the records. Police reportedly keen on registering cases against another five YSRCP corporators for their alleged involvement in the incident.