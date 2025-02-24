Newlywed Mamatha rushes from mandapam to exam hall in Tirupati

Tirupati: Mamatha, a determined young woman from Chittoor district, proved her commitment to both her personal and professional aspirations by appearing for the Group-2 Mains examination in Andhra Pradesh immediately after her wedding. The unusual yet inspiring incident took place at Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree College in Tirupati on Sunday.

Her wedding ceremony was held on the morning of February 23rd in Chittoor, where she participated in the traditional rituals before making a swift transition from bride to candidate. With the ‘Jeelakarra Bellam’ still visible on her forehead and dressed in her bridal attire, she rushed to the examination centre without hesitation.

Her unexpected appearance initially raised concerns among exam invigilators, who hesitated to let her in due to security protocols. However, after verifying her identity and obtaining clearance from higher authorities, Mamatha was allowed to take the exam.

Long before her wedding date was set, she had applied for the Group-2 examinations and successfully cleared the preliminary stage. When her wedding and the Mains exam coincided, she chose not to compromise on either. Her husband, Mallikarjun, stood by her decision, offering full support as she pursued her goal.

Reflecting on the moment, Mamatha expressed her unwavering commitment to her education and aspirations, stating that marriage would not deter her from pursuing her dreams. Her determination and ability to balance personal and professional priorities drew admiration from many at the exam center, making her a symbol of inspiration, especially for young women.

Meanwhile, another candidate Harika appearing for the examination at SPW junior college experienced labour pains almost at the end of the test around 5 pm. Following the Collector’s instructions, she was shifted to the government maternity hospital in 108 ambulance.

Meanwhile, the APPSC Group-2 Mains examinations were conducted smoothly in Tirupati on Sunday across 13 centres. Of the 5,801 registered candidates, 5,055 attended Paper 1 in the morning, recording an 87.14 per cent attendance rate, while 5,046 appeared for Paper 2 in the afternoon, with an 86.99 per cent turnout.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar conducted surprise inspections at multiple centres to oversee the arrangements. He emphasised that the exams adhered strictly to APPSC guidelines, with effective coordination among various departments ensuring a seamless process.