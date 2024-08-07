Nissan X-trail car launched

Tirupati: The new Nissan X-trail car was unveiled at the Hitech-Nissan showroom located on Renigunta Road,Tirupation Tuesday. The event saw the participation of Managing Director C. Jagannath Reddy, Directors Cheruku Niranjan, C. Bharathi, and C. Hoshima Reddy, along with other esteemed guests.

Managing Director C. Jagannath Reddy highlighted the advanced features of the Nissan X-trail, including the VC turbo engine, 360 degree panoramic camera, electrical 7-airbags, sunroof, and all-wheel disk brakes. The vehicle is available in three colors with a showroom price of ₹49,90,000. Interested customers can book the vehicle by contacting 900045-9634.

The event also saw the attendance of General Manager N.N.S. Sastry, Nissan Regional Manager G.B. Anand, and other staff members.