No Vinayaka Chathurthi processions allowed: SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati: In view of imminent third wave, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu sought the citizens of temple city Tirupati to celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi at their homes only and also informed to the youth not to install idols at the centres of the streets and procession of immersion also not allowed.

In an official release on Friday, he urged the people to cooperate with police in celebrating the festivities by strictly following the all restrictions imposed in the city.

As the Covid wave still continuing in the state, he said the government has issued the directions to prevent mass celebrations and immersion processions. He warned the youth not to gather at streets' junctions as part of the festival and also there was no permission for organising cultural activities for festive nine days.

The SP wanted the people to celebrate the festival at their homes only in view of third wave which can prevent spreading of virus among others. Persons can take the idols in their personal vehicles without congregation for immersion, he stated and wanted the public not to give any sort of chance for occurring untoward incidents during festival days.