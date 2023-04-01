Tirupati: Non-lifting of garbage poses threat to health of residents: CPI

Condemning the apathy of the municipal corporation authorities in clearing the garbage at several localities in the pilgrim city, CPI members staged a protest on Friday. CPI activists led by its district secretary P Murali and city secretary Viswanath stood before a heap of garbage at Kesavayanagunta in the city and raised slogans demanding the corporation authorities to remove the garbage in all areas in the city.





Speaking on the occasion, they said that the corporation has bagged many national-level awards for maintaining sanitation in a good way but the reality was quite different which was evident with unclear garbage in the city. Though Kesavayanagunta area is being represented by Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, sanitation there is in deplorable state which speaks volumes about the prevailing situation, they pointed out.





Though the Corporation collects lakhs of rupees as user charges and also gets special funds under the Smart City project, the authorities miserably failed in maintaining proper sanitary conditions which are posing health problems for the citizens. The leaders warned that they will mobilise the aggrieved people from the affected areas to take garbage and dump them in the corporation office if the authorities failed to act immediately.





It may be noted that the pilgrim city is generating more than 250 tons of garbage daily due to a substantial number of floating population. More than 1,000 people are engaged in maintaining sanitation and still heaps of garbage could be seen in several localities. Chinnam Penchalayya, Radhakrishna, Uday Kumar, Bandi Chalapathy, ND Ravi, N Shiva and others participated.