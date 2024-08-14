NSU opens five consultancy centres for people

TIRUPATI: National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy revealed ambitious development plans saying that the recently opened five public consultancy centres to address the queries and doubts of the general public in various subjects like Yoga, Jyotisha, Agama, Karmakanda and Vaastu.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said that these centres aim to provide guidance and solutions to people's problems, leveraging the expertise of the

university's faculty.

The counselling centres will be accessible to the people during evening hours between 5 pm and 6.30 pm at university campus which the people can make use of on payment of a nominal fee of Rs 51.

The V-C felt that it will be of immense use to people who want to clarify various doubts. The university has eminent faculty in various disciplines who will clarify the doubts with authenticity. Interdisciplinary services can also be provided through these centres.

Prof Krishna Murthy said that the university has planned to release a Panchangam on Telugu New Year Day Ugadi in 2025. The Panchangam will be prepared by the Department of Jyotish and Vaastu of NSU with the help of experts in the field from outside.

The NSU has also planned to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siddhanta Knowledge Foundation, Chennai. The main objective of this MoU will be on Indian knowledge systems, elementary fundamental, Sanskrit texts, study material in Sanskrit, English and Telugu.

Further, the Siddhanta Knowledge Foundation was generous to extend financial assistance to a tune of Rs 60 lakh towards payment of scholarship to 10 Gurukula students at Rs.5000 per month per student for 10 years. The Scholarship will be called Mission Dasaradha.

The NSU has planned to conduct South Zone sports events among the Sanskrit institutions during the month of January, 2025. It was also decided to conduct Sarada Samskritika Prahasana Pratiyogita cultural talent events on Soubhagya Panchami (Karthika Shuddha Panchami) which falls during November 2024.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor received an invitation for an ‘At-Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi to be held on Independence Day at 6 pm.

In his absence, former VC Of SV Vedic University and Karnataka Sanskrit University Prof KE Devanathan will hoist the national flag in the university on August 15. Registrar Prof R J Ramashree, Deans Prof Rajanikanth Shukla, Prof Vishnubhattacharyulu and Prof Krishneswar Jha, PRO Prof V Ramesh Babu, Dr K Kumar and Dr Bulti Das were present.