‘NTR Kreeda Vikasa Kendram’ revived in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA B Sudheer Reddy and Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu emphasised that the State government is committed to the development of sports, with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu striving to transform the State into ‘Sports Andhra Pradesh’. They both reopened ‘NTR Kreeda Vikasa Kendram’ on Thursday, which had remained inactive for years.

At the event, badminton and yoga halls, multipurpose gym and upgraded sports equipment were inaugurated. Speaking at the ceremony, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu shared how the sports centre was left incomplete during the previous YSRCP regime, preventing athletes from using it. Immediate steps were taken to allocate government funds and complete the facility in coordination with the local MLA.

The improved centre now serves as a resource for athletes and students in the constituency, showcasing the government’s dedication to sports development. The State government, under Chandrababu Naidu, has implemented policies to foster sports, including increasing the sports quota in government jobs from 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

The Chief Minister’s vision is to create international-level athletes, with plans to set up world-class sports infrastructure in all districts. The government also aims to host the National Games in 2027. Minister for Education Nara Lokesh has been instrumental in ensuring schools have proper sports grounds, reflecting a commitment to nurturing talent from a young age.

MLA Sudheer Reddy expressed pride in contributing to the revival of the Srikalahasti Sports Development Centre. He stressed that the current government is rectifying the neglect of sports facilities by the previous administration.

Nearly 80-90 percent of the sports centres, left incomplete earlier, are being revitalised under SAAP’s leadership. The government’s ultimate goal is to see athletes from Andhra Pradesh excel on international platforms, with Tirupati district being developed as a sports hub.