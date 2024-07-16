Over 100 students taken ill due to food poisoning at SW hostel

Tirupati: Over 100 students of government social welfare hostel were taken ill due to food poisoning at Naidupeta in Tirupati district.

The students were rushed to the area hospital in Guduru where they are undergoing treatment. The students after taking food on Sunday night) complained of uneasiness and started vomiting one after another. They were immediately admitted to the area hospital.

Senior officers rushed to the hospital to enquire about the health of the students. Social Welfare Minister Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy on Monday visited the Gudur hospital and spoke with the doctors on the condition of the students undergoing treatment.

He directed the doctors to take all the steps for providing better medical treatment to the students to ensure their speedy recovery. The Minister said the Joint Collector will hold an inquiry into the incident and based on the report action will be taken on all those found responsible for the food poisoning at the social welfare hostel.

The Minister along with the Sullurpet MLA Nelavela Vijayasree, Gudur MLA Pasim Sunil Kumar, District Collector Venkateswar inspected the hostel also. He directed the officials to keep the hostel premises and also surrounding areas clean. The Minister also directed closure of the Gurukulam and also the hostel for 3 days to set right all the things including sanitation and cleaning of the surroundings. The Minister warned the officials of severe action if they fail to take proper measures for the safety of the students at Gurukulam and welfare hostels in the State. Meanwhile taking the incident seriously District Collector Venkateswar suspended Ambedkar Gurukulam principal and warden.