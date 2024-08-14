Live
P C Rayalu meets Pawan
Tirupati: Dr P C Rayulu, member of DISHA Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, ZRUCC-SCRLY, Airports Authority of India, MSME (Rajyabasha), and Food Corporation of India under various Union Ministries of the Government of India, extended a warm welcome and felicitated Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj on Tuesday
in Tirupati airport. The event coincided with Pawan’s visit to Sriharikota-SHAR, facilitating a significant interaction between Dr Rayulu and the Minister.
