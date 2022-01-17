Paruveta Utsavam held in Ekantham in Tirumala

Tirumala: The Paruveta Utsavam coinciding with Kanuma festival, a day after Sankranti, was observed in Ekantam in Tirumala temple on Sunday evening. Due to Covid restrictions, this festival of mock hunt was conducted in Kalyanotsava Mandapam in Tirumala temple instead of Paruveta Mandapam, outside the shrine in the forest area.

The processional deities of Sri Malayappa and Sri Krishna Swamy were brought from Srivari temple to Kalyanotsavam Mandapam for the performance of the rituals. After rendering Vedic hymns, Annamacharya kritis and Harikatha, the priests on behalf of Sri Malayappa performed the mock hunt by throwing the weapon on to the wild beasts thrice.

The Garden wing of TTD has recreated a forest set up with wild animals in tune with the occasion. After the Utsavam, the deities were taken back to the temple marking the end of ritual. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and temple officials were also present.