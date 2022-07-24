Phase-II of Srinivasa Sethu works trigger traffic snarls in Tirupati

Tirupati: It has become tough for both the pilgrims and denizens to pass through the roads in the city regularly as they are packed with heavy traffic almost entire day.



This is happening in the city due to traffic diversions owing to the ongoing second phase of elevated corridor Srinivasa Sethu construction works.

With Ramanujam Circle as centre, the works are underway towards RTC bus stand, towards Tiruchanur Road and towards Renigunta Road, in three directions.

After the start of second phase of bridge works, the police at the behest of civic authorities diverted the traffic. The executive agency of the work - AFCONS - is facing pressure from all sides to complete the works by the end of December.

The vehicles bound to Kadapa, Vijayawada and Chennai routes are facing tough time at American Bar area on Karakambadi route, as the road is narrow here. Inside the city, traffic jams and petty accidents became common every day on main roads.

At RuB near East Police Station, moving a vehicle through this is became Herculean task as vehicles coming from Tiruchanur and Annamayya Circle to reach RTC bus stand should pass through Rail-Under-Bridge.

For any vehicle, it will take more than 20 minutes just to cross the RuB at East PS. Due to the much delay in completion of another RuB at RC Road Gate, it is causing much inconvenience to the locals as well as traders.

Speaking to The Hans India, Bharadwaj, officer in SBI, said that he was facing a lot of inconvenience in going to his office located at Beri Street from his house at Bairagipatteda. 'It is taking more than one hour to reach the bank. No a single police is not visible at the East PS RuB for regulating the traffic and avoiding delay for the commuters to pass through. No constable is found at the police official post during the peak hour," he said.

However, Traffic DSP Katama Raju said one SI rank officer and two constables RuB were being deployed every day on both the edges of the East PS and added that he will increase the men at peak hours, morning and evening.

The bridge construction work from RTC bus stand to Renigunta Road via Ramanujam Circle is expected to be completed within 30 days. Once traffic is allowed on Renigunta Road, the traffic congestion on Karakambadi Road as well as in the city will be reduced.

"We will also deploy more men at railway station and bus stand circle where pilgrim movement will be heavy every day," the DSP said.