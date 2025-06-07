Pontiff of Sode Vadiraja Mutt inaugurates sacred vanas in Sri City

Tirupati: Pontiff of Sri Sode Vadiraja Mutt in Udupi Vishwavallabha Theertha Swami paid a spiritual visit to Sri City on Friday and inaugurated several vanas in its vicinity. He was given an overview of Sri City’s vision, development through a detailed presentation by its MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy.

Swamiji had an interactive session with CXOs and senior executives of various resident industries. Addressing the gathering, he remarked that wherever sincere human effort is present, success is inevitable. He noted that Sri City is evidently blessed by the Divine, which is why it is flourishing into a world-class hub known for outstanding products.

He also visited Prasanna Venkateswara Temple located near the Sri City Nursery in Aruru where he offered prayers and presided over the inauguration of three spiritually significant green spaces, Nakshatra Vanam, Rasi Vanam, and Navagraha Vanam.

Emphasising the deeper meaning of these sacred groves, Swamiji highlighted their role in fostering environmental awareness and reviving the ancient Indian tradition of aligning nature with spirituality.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said, “Swami’s visit inspires our mission to nurture Sri City as a place where spiritual roots, ecological values, and industrial innovation coexist in harmony”.