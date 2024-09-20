Prepare comprehensive plans for Swarnandhra @ 2047 vision document

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed all departments to meticulously and sincerely prepare actionable plans in line with the guidelines for the Swarnandhra @ 2047 Vision Document. He emphasised that each department must take responsibility to ensure that the plans are practical and achievable.

Earlier, Collector Venkateswar along with Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, DRO K Penchala Kishore and other officials took part in a virtual review meeting addressed by the Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on the subject.

During the meeting, the Collector explained to the Chief Secretary that Tirupati district, home to significant pilgrimage sites like Tirumala and Srikalahasti, attracts over 75,000 visitors daily with around 50,000 visiting Srikalahasti.

He noted that the district has numerous star hotels and expressed the need to extend tourists’ stay by promoting local attractions, including temples, forests and beaches. This, he explained, would generate employment for the youth and boost revenue. He underlined the importance of focusing on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tourism promotion through the tourism and other related departments, as well as industrial growth through zones like Sri City, CBIC and VICIC. “MICE tourism and industrial establishment will act as growth engines for the district”, he added.

Later in his address to the officials, Dr Venkateswar stressed that for Swarnandhra @ 2047 to be realised, plans at the municipal, mandal and district levels must be formulated. He directed departments to create reports on 100-day, annual and five-year plans focusing on sectors such as agriculture, tourism, industry, education and health. The mandal-level plans should be submitted by September 30, while district-level vision documents should be consolidated and presented by October 15. He called for the introduction of a five-year long-term strategy, ensuring implementation under the Swarnandhra @ 2047 framework.

In addition, the Collector highlighted the importance of public engagement in the vision document

process, stating that QR codes will be made available at key locations such as railway stations, bus stands and government offices to gather suggestions and opinions from the public. Citizens will be able to scan these QR codes to share their feedback, ensuring that the planning remains aligned with public needs and aspirations.