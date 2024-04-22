Live
Procession of Swarna Ratham held
Highlights
Tirumala: On the second day of the ongoing annual Vasanthotsavam in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa along with Sridevi and Bhudevi took out a celestial ride on the Golden Chariot.
The deities blessed devotees along the mada streets between 8am and 10am.
TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.
