Procession of Swarna Ratham held

Tirumala: On the second day of the ongoing annual Vasanthotsavam in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa along with Sridevi and Bhudevi took out a celestial ride on the Golden Chariot.

The deities blessed devotees along the mada streets between 8am and 10am.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.





