Protest erupts in Thamballapalle against MLA Dwarakanath

Tirupati: After Punganur where TDP cadres staged a protest earlier against MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, now it was the turn of Thamballapalle where the ruling party activists staged a dharna against Peddireddy’s brother and sitting MLA Dwarakanatha Reddy.

Tensions mounted in the constituency on Tuesday, with the protesters chanting ‘Papala Reddy Go Back’, demanding the MLA Dwaranakath to leave the constituency.

The demonstration followed recent election results in Thamballapalle where the TDP candidate lost to sitting YSRCP MLA Dwarakanatha Reddy. TDP supporters initiated the protest as soon as Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy arrived in the area to meet with party workers at his residence.

A large number of TDP leaders and workers staged a sit-in protest in front of the local police station, voicing their discontent with slogans like ‘Dwarakanatha Reddy Go Back’. TDP leaders made it clear that they will not allow Dwarakanatha Reddy to stay in the constituency. The situation escalated when police intervened, leading TDP leaders to sit on the road in protest.

This led to a verbal altercation between the police and TDP members with which tensions flared up. A significant number of TDP supporters gathered near the Thamballapalle Police Station. Police have deployed forces in the area which finally settled down after the police officers persuaded the TDP leaders to calm down.