From varsity corridors to Assembly lobbies

Tirupati: Emerging as a leader from the bustling corridors of Sri Venkateswara University, Dr Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, a sociology doctorate candidate displayed an innate ability to lead. Born into a family of landlords, his path seemed preordained with his determination to make his mark in politics.

His early years were marked by fervent involvement in student politics, where he quickly emerged as a natural leader leading to his political journey. In 1978, he made his first foray into electoral politics, contesting from the Piler constituency as an Independent. Though he faced defeat, his resolve was unwavering.

Unperturbed, Peddireddi joined the Congress Party, quickly establishing himself as a key player in district politics. His perseverance paid off when he won the 1989 election, marking the beginning of a series of political victories representing Piler thrice in 1989, 1999 and 2004, and after the delimitation of constituencies, winning from Punganur in 2009 and on YSRCP ticket in 2014, 2019 and 2023 from the same constituency.

He had served as a minister in the Cabinets of both YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy besides serving as the DCC president. Over the past five years, Peddireddi’s command over district politics has been formidable, his influence palpable across all constituencies and within the official machinery.

One of his notable achievements was the padayatra from Kuppam to Satyavedu during 2002-2003, advocating for the completion of the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi projects.

Throughout his career, Peddireddi has harboured an enduring rivalry with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, a competition dating back to their university days. Despite his repeated electoral successes, gaining an upper hand over Naidu has remained an elusive goal.

In recent elections, Peddireddi continued his winning streak, though his latest victory came with a slender margin of just over 6,000 votes. At 71, this narrow win has cast shadows over his political future. Yet, his family’s political legacy remains strong, with his brother winning the Thamballapalle constituency and his son securing a third term as Rajampet MP.