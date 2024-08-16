Live
Providing hassle-free darshan to devotees is TTD’s prime goal
Tirumala: Stating that patriotism and piety are interlinked, TTD EO J Syamala Rao advocated that providing hassle-free darshan to all devotees visiting Tirumala temple from across the globe is the numero uno goal of TTD.
After hoisting national flag on 78th Independence Day celebrations in TTD parade grounds in Tirupati on Thursday, the EO said, "Bringing reforms in the larger interests of pilgrims, is a never ending process in TTD as it keeps on changing keeping in view majority needs of devotees according to time".
He stated that SRIVANI Seva online quota was restricted to 1,000 and enhanced SSD tokens to avoid long waiting hours for pilgrims, quality and taste of Laddu Prasadams, Annaprasadams was also improved.
To upkeep the Tirumala environs clean and green, the sanitation measures have also been enhanced, the hotels and eateries in Tirumala are instructed to serve qualitative and affordable delicacies to visiting pilgrims.