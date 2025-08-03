Live
Rescued tigress dies of septicemic shock in SV Zoo Park
Tirupati: A female tiger died in the early hours of Saturday at SV Zoological Park in Tirupati due to septicemic shock, despite prolonged veterinary care and multiple surgeries. The tigress had been rescued from Compartment No 707 of the Atmakur Project Tiger Division, under the PA Puram section of Bairluty Range, on July 6.
Acting on orders from senior forest officials, she was relocated to the SV Zoological Park in Tirupati for specialised treatment.
Initial examinations revealed that the tiger identified as T-132 was suffering from a reopened oral cavity fistula.
On July 7, a team of professors from the Surgery Department of SV Veterinary University conducted corrective surgery. Further surgical intervention was required on July 16 to address additional wound complications.
In the following days, the tigress was kept under intensive care. Soft plastic sheets with inner cushioning were applied to support wound healing. Her diet was restricted to soft meat, and she was administered glucose, electrolytes, and antibiotics.
However, from July 30 onwards, T-132 stopped consuming food and survived only on water. Her condition steadily declined until she passed away during the early hours of Saturday.
A post-mortem examination conducted by the Pathology Department of SV Veterinary University confirmed that the cause of death was septicemic shock.
The tigress was subsequently buried at the premises of the SV Zoological Park.