Rs 10 lakh donated to Sri SV Sarva Shreyas Trust

Tirumala: M Suryanarayana Reddy, the Chairman of Bliss Hotels Group of Tirupati, has donated Rs 10,00,116 to SV Sarva Shreyas Trust of TTD on Thursday.

The donor handed over the cheque for the amount to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter’s camp office in Tirumala.

TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy also present.