  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Rs 10 lakh donated to Sri SV Sarva Shreyas Trust

Rs 10 lakh donated to Sri SV Sarva Shreyas Trust
x
Highlights

Tirumala: M Suryanarayana Reddy, the Chairman of Bliss Hotels Group of Tirupati, has donated Rs 10,00,116 to SV Sarva Shreyas Trust of TTD on...

Tirumala: M Suryanarayana Reddy, the Chairman of Bliss Hotels Group of Tirupati, has donated Rs 10,00,116 to SV Sarva Shreyas Trust of TTD on Thursday.

The donor handed over the cheque for the amount to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter’s camp office in Tirumala.

TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick