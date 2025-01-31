Live
- BJP trying to erase Gandhi’s legacy: Dy CM
- Srikakulam: 15 commercial buildings found unsafe
- Tribal varsity phase-1 works to be completed by April
- Students advised to focus on environmental restoration
- Chandrababu to Visit Penugonda for Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Commemoration
- Water man calls for concerted efforts to overcome marine pollution
- Port sets a new record in manganese ore handling
- It’s time to take Etikoppaka toys to a global level
- Review of reintroduction of vehicle towing in Bengaluru
- Promised textile parks remain non-operational, weavers face economic crisis
Just In
Rs 10 lakh donated to Sri SV Sarva Shreyas Trust
Highlights
Tirumala: M Suryanarayana Reddy, the Chairman of Bliss Hotels Group of Tirupati, has donated Rs 10,00,116 to SV Sarva Shreyas Trust of TTD on...
Tirumala: M Suryanarayana Reddy, the Chairman of Bliss Hotels Group of Tirupati, has donated Rs 10,00,116 to SV Sarva Shreyas Trust of TTD on Thursday.
The donor handed over the cheque for the amount to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter’s camp office in Tirumala.
TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy also present.
Next Story