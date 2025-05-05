Rs 1.5 cr donated to SV Annaprasadam Trust

Tirumala: Yatheesh Surineni, Chairman of Suyug Ventures LLP, Bengaluru, has donated Rs 1.5 crore to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust on Sunday.

He handed over the donation cheque to TTD Chairman BR Naidu at the Chairman’s camp office in Tirumala. Deputy EO Lokanatham and Peishkar Ramakrishna were also present on the occasion.