Live
- IIT Graduate Flags Soaring Cost of Living in Bengaluru, Sparks Middle-Class Concerns
- As communal pot boils in Mangaluru, BJP expresses concern over threats to activists
- Dairy Day Spreads Goodness and Gratitude This May Day with a Sweet Surprise for Delivery Partners
- ANRF selects 7 projects to drive innovation in India’s EV ecosystem
- iQOO Neo 10 Teased Ahead of India Launch: Premium Specifications at a Competitive Price
- 'Hardest decision I’ve ever made': Trent Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool exit at the end of season
- MP: Four killed in car-bike collision; Bhind MLA turns saviour for injured
- She remained silent when violence unfolded: BJP slams CM Banerjee over delayed visit to Murshidabad
- Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Strikes a Chord for Mental Health with Soulful Sitar Concert in Hyderabad
- Capitalised on swinging ball to dismiss LSG’s top-3 batters quickly: Arshdeep
Rs 1.5 cr donated to SV Annaprasadam Trust
Highlights
Yatheesh Surineni, Chairman of Suyug Ventures LLP, Bengaluru, has donated Rs 1.5 crore to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust on Sunday.
Tirumala: Yatheesh Surineni, Chairman of Suyug Ventures LLP, Bengaluru, has donated Rs 1.5 crore to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust on Sunday.
He handed over the donation cheque to TTD Chairman BR Naidu at the Chairman’s camp office in Tirumala. Deputy EO Lokanatham and Peishkar Ramakrishna were also present on the occasion.
Next Story