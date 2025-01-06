RSC to host inter-school science quiz contest from Feb 2 -28

Tirupati: The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, in collaboration with Jun-ior Chamber International (JCI), Tirupati, is set to host 4th Annual In-ter-School Team wise Science Quiz Contest from February 2 to 28. This prestigious event invites enthusiastic school students from classes 8 to 10 to participate and showcase their scientific acumen.

The Team wise Science Quiz, aimed at fostering a deeper understand-ing of science among young minds, will be conducted in four rounds. The preliminary round, scheduled for February 2 will involve a written test for all registered participants. From this, the top 24 teams will advance to the Qualifying Round, followed by the semi-final round featuring 12 teams. The final round, where the top six teams will compete, will be held at the Regional Science Centre, Tirupati, on February 28. Eligible participants must be studying in classes 8 to 10, with each team comprising two students from the same school. There is no re-striction on the number of teams a school can send, encouraging wide participation. The quiz will cover topics in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Astronomy and Technology, ensuring a comprehensive test of scientific knowledge. Winners of the final round will be rewarded with cash prizes, trophies and certificates.

There is no registration fee for the contest. However, participants must arrange their own travel to and from the venue.

Students can register for the quiz either online or offline. For online registration, they can use the link: http://tinyurl.com/RSCTANNUALQUIZ4. Offline registration in-volves submitting an application at the Education Section of the Re-gional Science Centre, Tirupati. The last date for registration is Janu-ary 26, 2025.

The poster for the event was unveiled by Project Coordinator of the RSC K Srinivasa Nehru, along with NB Harshavardhan Reddy and S Seshasai of JCI Tirupati.

For further information, students can contact the Education Section of the Regional Science Centre in person, call at 0877-2286202 or 7989694681, or email at [email protected].