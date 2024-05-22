Rush of Devotees Continues for Tirumala to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) continues to attract a large number of devotees, with compartments filled and queues forming outside for a glimpse of Srivari. Special darshan is taking approximately 5 hours, while Sarvadarshan is taking an impressive 18 hours to complete.

On Tuesday alone, a staggering 80,744 devotees visited Swami, with 35,726 offering hair. The total income in Srivari Hundi reached an impressive Rs.3.67 crores, indicating the significant devotion and generosity of the devotees.

The TTD has resumed the VVIP darshans following completion of elections and the officials are taking steps to ensure smooth darshans to devotees.