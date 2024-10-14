Sachidanandam birth centenary celebrations held

Tirupati: The birth centenary celebrations of Singaraju Sachidanandam were held in Tirupati. The event saw the presence of many distinguished personalities and well-wishers, who gathered to honour the legacy of the renowned scholar and leader.

A commemorative edition marking his centenary was released by former Chairman of TTD Trust Board Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. During the event, a book titled Vyasaashtakam, authored by Sachidanandam was released by the Vice-Chancellor of the National Sanskrit University Prof GSR Krishnamurthy. The book was compiled by Dr Alladi Sandhya.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy recalled his time as a devoted student under Sachidanandam’s guidance. Prof GSR Krishnamurthy highlighted the royal essence embedded in Sachidanandam’s name, symbolising his stature as a scholar and his king-like qualities in both intellect and character.

Scholar Sarvottama Rao, Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan N Satyanarayana and former Dy EO of TTD Mouni also spoke. Dr Samudrala Dasaratha, Julakanti Balasubramanyam, Dr Singaraju Dakshinamurthy, Venkata Kumar and others were present.