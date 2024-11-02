Sardar Patel’s 149th birth anniversary celebrated

Live
Highlights
District BJP, led by its cultural wing convenor Gundala Gopinath Reddy, commemorated 149th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Tirupati: District BJP, led by its cultural wing convenor Gundala Gopinath Reddy, commemorated 149thbirth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. BJP leaders and activists offered tributes to Sardar Patel at the party office here on Thursday.
Gopinath Reddy recalled Patel’s crucial role in India’s unity and his strategic efforts to integrate princely states post-Independence. He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the 597-feet tall ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat as a tribute to Patel’s vision for national integrity.
Party leaderSubrahmanyam Yadav, SC Morcha secretary Mallarapu Ravi Prasad and others were present on the occasion.
