Speed up works at Vakulamatha temple: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to officials

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy during an inspection of the construction works at Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Banda in Chittoor district on Sunday
x

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday inspected the Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Banda and directed the officials to expedite the construction works at the templebriskly

Tirupati: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday inspected the Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Banda and directed the officials to expedite the construction works at the temple. He inspected Pushkarini works at the temple which are going on briskly.

According to the Hindu mythology, Vakulamatha is the mother of Lord Venkateswara. Various Hindu organisations also protested for long for the reconstruction of the dilapidated temple.

Even, many Swamijis also took up the issue on several occasions and sought the TTD to take up the reconstruction.

For various reasons, the reconstruction work was delayed. Against this backdrop, Peddireddi took up the responsibility of constructing the temple.

Meanwhile, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also lauded Peddireddi for taking up the construction works at Vakulamatha temple which were neglected for several years.

Likening the temple to Simhadri, Karunakar Reddy hoped that the temple would become a tourist spot soon.

