Sri City donates medical oxygen tank to SVIMS 

Tirupati: In a laudable gesture, Sri City management on Thursday donated an oxygen tank worth Rs 20 lakh to SVIMS to enhance its oxygen storage capacity to cope with the increase in demand for oxygen due to rapid increase of Covid cases in the pilgrim city.

Sri City donated a 10,000 litre storage capacity of oxygen tank in commemoration of Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who had formally laid the foundation for the plant of VRV Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd., which manufactures oxygen tanks.

As the existing three oxygen storage tanks at SVIMS are inadequate to meet the increasing demand, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy and District Collector Harinarayanan

requested Ravindra Sannareddy, Managing Director, Sri City, to do the needful on a war footing. Sensing the urgency, the MLA Satyavedu Koneti Adimulam also approached the Sri City MD.

Against the backdrop, Ravindra Sannareddy swung into action and requested the Sri City based VRV Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd., to provide a liquid oxygen storage tank of 10,000 litre capacity. As a responsible corporate, VRV Asia Pacific obliged and readied a vertical oriented vacuum insulated tank to SVIMS, Tirupati.

"Oxygen shortages have left Covid patients gasping for breath in hospitals across the country. We felt it is our earnest duty to strengthen the hands of district administration and decided to donate an oxygen tank to SVIMS. We thought it appropriate to donate it in commemoration of our great leader Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who had formally laid the foundation for VRV Company during the Sri City launching ceremony on August 8, 2008," said Ravindra Sannareddy.

VRV Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd, a Chart Group (USA) company in Sri City is one of the three companies in the country that make cryogenic storage cylinders, rigid tankers and trailers. To meet the shortage of oxygen tankers and cylinders in the country, VRV has been working in three shifts and has the capacity of producing up to 150 cryogenic cylinders per month. It supplies liquid oxygen containers to various hospitals, and is ramping up its production capacity. The tank that was donated to SVIMS costs around Rs 20,00,000.