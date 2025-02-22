Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams off to a colourful start

Tirupati: The renowned Shivaite temple, Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam, popularly known as Dakshina Kasi, has made elaborate arrangements for the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams. The grand festival is set to take place over 14 days from February 21 to March 6, with an estimated budget of Rs 7 crore allocated for the arrangements this year.

An estimated 2-3 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on Maha Sivaratri day, February 26, while over one lakh pilgrims are anticipated to participate in the Giri Pradakshina on March 2. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free darshan, Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, and Vangalapudi Anitha, along with District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, have conducted separate meetings with Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy, and other officials to outline necessary guidelines. Temple authorities have emphasised that the lighting and decorations will be a major highlight this year, enhancing the architectural grandeur of the temple. Executive Officer Bapi Reddy stated that VIP darshan will be efficiently managed by introducing 3-4 dedicated slots. Various darshan categories, including Sarvadarshan, special darshan, quick darshan, and Antaralaya darshan, will be available to accommodate the large influx of devotees.

Local residents will have the advantage of securing their tickets two days in advance by providing Aadhaar proof, with a Rs 500 ticket available at a discounted price of Rs 200. Special queue lines have been erected to ensure the orderly movement of devotees and prevent any untoward incidents.

MLA Sudhir Reddy has extended Brahmotsavam invitations to distinguished guests across the country, highlighting his commitment to creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere for devotees.

As a long-term initiative, he has arranged for permanent lighting installations for the 295 pillars inside the temple and 150 pillars outside, ensuring an enchanting visual experience during special occasions.

Laser lighting will also be a notable attraction this year. His vision is for every devotee to leave the temple with a sense of spiritual fulfillment and satisfaction.

During the key dates of February 24-26, female devotees visiting the shrine of Goddess Gnana Prasunambika will receive traditional offerings, including blouse pieces, turmeric, kumkum, and bangles. One of the significant events of the Brahmotsavams, the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Soma Skandha Murthy and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika is scheduled for the night of February 28.