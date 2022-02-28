Srikalahasti cops gear up to prevent child marriages

Tirupati: Sri Kalahasthi police along with revenue, ICDS and NGOs geared up to prevent child marriages which is still prevalent in rural areas. Every year, mass marriages are common during Srikalahatiswara Swamy Sivaratri Brahmotsavams in Srikalahasti on the day of Kalyanotsavam, the celestial wedding of Lord Siva and Parvathi as the devout believe that the wedlock during the Siva-Parvathi Kalyanam augur well to the couple for a blissful conjugal life and prosperity which giving scope for the performance of child marriages also by the superstitious parents.

Against the backdrop, the police along with other government agencies include revenue, ICDS and NGOs embarked on a series of awareness programmes like meetings, rallies, distribution of pamphlets and announcement through mikes in villages in Srikalahasthi area for awareness against child marriage, ahead of the Sivaratri celebrations. On Sunday, a rally with Scouts and Guides and volunteers of NGOs was organised in Srikalahasti town urging people not to encourage or allow child marriage that spoil the future of girls. Speaking to The Hans India, DSP D Viswanath said they planned many awareness programmes including announcements thorough police vehicles and meetings in high schools etc.

"Police along with ICDS and Child Line members conducting awareness meetings in villages and also directed Village Secretariat to alert the volunteers to be watchful and form about any preparation for child marriage to prevent it,'' he said adding that if any parent found involved in child marriage, they will be arrested and liable for two year imprisonment and also fine upto Rs 1 lakh. Police also taking the help of the school students to get information about child marriage as they are more likely to be aware of the marriage of girl students studying in schools, he explained.