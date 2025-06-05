Srikalahasti MLA releases white paper on development activities

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy released a white paper outlining the constituency’s development over the past year, highlighting Rs.71 lakh spent across sectors to improve infrastructure and public services. Speaking to the media on completing one year of his election on Wednesday, he said the development journey began with reforms at the Srikalahasti temple, including curbing broker systems and boosting Hundi collections.

Addressing civic issues, the MLA launched silt cleaning operations in response to drainage complaints. Hostel renovations for SC and BC students were undertaken in a corporate model. Government hospitals were upgraded with essential medicines and RO plants using CSR funds. In coordination with Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, flight services from Delhi and Mumbai to Tirupati were started within 100 days.

Sudhir Reddy underlined prompt pension disbursement to 4,000 beneficiaries on the 1st of every month, doubling previous amounts. Over Rs.75 lakh was disbursed under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Drinking water needs were addressed by installing RO plants and digging 70+ borewells. Road works were completed on key routes including the Srikalahasti–Thotambedu stretch.

SKHT College was reopened and local schools and Anganwadis renovated. The local railway station, bus stands, and shelters saw upgrades through central and CSR funds. Support for farmers and minorities came through subsidised loans and renovation of religious sites like the Shadi Mahal and Eidgah Masjid.

A mega job mela saw 1,788 youth placed. Regular mandal-wise reviews and ‘WhatsApp Governance’ are enhancing accountability. He accused the previous YSRCP government of corruption and reaffirmed his commitment to Srikalahasti’s progress.