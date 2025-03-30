Srivari Theertha Prasadams offered to CM of AP on Ugadi

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu along with the TTD EO J. Syamala Rao presented Srivari Prasadams to the Chief Minister of the AP, N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, on the auspicious occasion of Sri Viswavasu Nama Telugu Ugadi.

The Chairman and EO met the CM at the latter's residence in Undavalli.

On this occasion, the Chairman and EO presented Sesha Vastram and Srivari Theertha Prasadams to the Chief Minister.

Vedic Pundits offered blessings to the CM on the occasion.