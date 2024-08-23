Students narrowly escape from fire at a school in Tirupati

Live
Tirupati: A potential disaster was averted at Socrates High School in Tirupati on Thursday morning, when fire broke out in the school’s penthouse. With the prompt action by the school administration, all 350 students present at the time were safely evacuated without any injuries.
The incident occurred in Bairagipatteda area, where the school operates within a ground-plus-three (G+3) structure. The fire erupted in the penthouse, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. The presence of waste materials in the penthouse contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. An official involved in the rescue efforts credited the quick actions of the school staff for preventing a disaster.
The staff immediately noticed the fire and evacuated all students from their classrooms, ensuring their safety just in time. The incident triggered panic among parents, who rushed to the school upon hearing the news and were relieved knowing that their children were safe.