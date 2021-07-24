Supreme Court judge Justice Navin Sinha offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Supreme Court Judge Justice Navin Sinha along with his family offered prayers in the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara on Friday morning. The judge was earlier received by TTD additional executive officer AV Dharma Reddy at the main entrance of the temple and conducted into the sanctum sanctorum for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Later, the Supreme Court judge was rendered with Vedasirvachanam by a team of Vedic scholars inside Ranganayakula Mandapam. Additional EO Dharma Reddy offered prasadams, laminated photo of the Lord to the judge. Temple deputy EO Ramesh and others were present.