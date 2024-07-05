  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TATA chairman meets TTD EO

TATA chairman meets TTD EO
x
Highlights

Tirumala: N Chandrasekharan, the Chairman of TATA Group, formally met TTD EO J Syamala Rao at Padmavati Guest House in Tirumala on Thursday evening....

Tirumala: N Chandrasekharan, the Chairman of TATA Group, formally met TTD EO J Syamala Rao at Padmavati Guest House in Tirumala on Thursday evening. TCS president Rajanna was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X