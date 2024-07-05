Live
- Farmers of other States stung by change of power in TG: KCR
- BPCL likely to set up refinery in AP
- CM seeks Amit Shah's help for funds to modernise intel depts
- Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, urges allocation of funds to AP in Union Budget
- Survey to be held in Amaravati to set up NACC
- HC reprieve for YSRCP on buildings
- Know Your MLA: Kuna Ravi-A techie turned firebrand
- Cherlapally rail terminal set to be thrown open to public in Aug
- Know Your MLA: Sirisha-First woman MLA in Uddanam region
- Know Your MLA: Atchanna-A true mass leader
TATA chairman meets TTD EO
Tirumala: N Chandrasekharan, the Chairman of TATA Group, formally met TTD EO J Syamala Rao at Padmavati Guest House in Tirumala on Thursday evening. TCS president Rajanna was also present.
