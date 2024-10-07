Tension in Nellore over flexi row

Nellore: Tension prevailed in Nellore city on Sunday after a clash between YSRCP and Jana Sena Party activists over erecting flexi boards.

According to information, JSP activist Penati Srikanth has put up a 40-feet height cut out of their chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan at 13th division near Medicover Hospital some time ago.

But Nellore Municipal officials have removed this flexi, following the orders of Minister Narayana, who directed the officials to remove all flexis and posters to make the Nellore city as poster-free city. Meanwhile, YSRCP activists have installed flexi of party Nellore rural in-charge Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy and his wife and Zilla Parishad chairperson Anam Arunamma at the same place where Pawan Kalyan’s flexi was set up earlier. YSRCP activists have set up this flexi on the occasion of party Nellore rural constituency Athmeeya Samavesam at Chinthareddy Palem village of Nellore rural mandal scheduled on Sunday evening.

JSP city president Duggisetty Sujay Babu, district secretary Gunukula Kishore and others expressed angry as to how can YSRCP activists erect flexis in the same place when their chief’s flexi was removed. They expressed objection over this at Chinthareddy Palem. When YSRCP activists also reached the spot, altercation took place among them, leading to tension in the area. Normalcy restored after the police intervened and removed YSRCP flexis.