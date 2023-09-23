THK India donates computers, podiums worth Rs 25L to VSU

Tirupati: THK India and Hunter Douglas India, both based in Sri City, donated desktop computers, podiums, colour printers, and Smart Display Boards to government educational institutions in the region as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity in an effort to improve the provision of high-quality education.

In a ceremony held on Friday at the Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Nellore, the THK India company handed over 30 desktop computers and 25 podiums, costing about Rs 25 lakhs. Inaugurating the computer lab Makoto Sado, Deputy Managing Director, said that their company was keen to improve the infrastructure facilities in educational institutions and accordingly investing CSR funds for the cause.

Thanking the THK India for the generous donation made, Vice Chancellor Prof G M Sundaravalli said these invaluable resources find immediate utility for the university, benefiting the students and faculty in pursuing academic excellence.

Also, the Government Junior Colleges in Sullurpet and Satyavedu, the ZP High Schools (both boys & girls) in Irugulam, Madanapalem, Satyavedu and Tada received interactive display boards from Hunter Douglas India a few days ago. Towards this project, the company spent Rs 6.25 lakh. Tamilazhagan, Factory Head of Hunter Douglas, presented these gadgets to the Principals/Headmasters of the respective educational institutions.