Three Tirumala devotees of Telangana dead after car hits bus in Tirupati

Three of a family from Telangana returning home after darshan died in a road accident near here on Thursday.

Three of a family from Telangana returning home after darshan died in a road accident near Merlapaka in Tirupati on Thursday.

The car in which the six members of the family from Dhantalpalli of Mahabubabad Telangana, hit an APSRTC bus leading to the death of the three on the spot and leaving the remaining three in the vehicle seriously injured at Merlapaka on Tirupati-Srikalahasti highway road in Yerpedu mandal in Tirupati.

The deceased were identified as Venkatamma, Ashok, Sanchari and seriously injured were identified as Dinesh, Bhanutha and Chari who were shifted to RUIA Hospital. A case has been registered in Yerpedu police station.

