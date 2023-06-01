Live
- Heart attacks associated with faster cognitive decline over years: Study
- Khap Delegation To Meet With President Murmu To Demand Justice For The Protesting Wrestlers
- Rajini’s Jailer wraps up its shoot
- ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1bn unique users monthly: Report
- Rajnikanth to lock horns with Arjun Sarja in Lokesh Kangaraj’s film
- ‘Nikhil 20’ next gets a powerful title
- Nikhil's Latest Movie Swayambhu First Look Out
- Franco Mulakkal Resigns As Jalandhar Bishop
- Telangana Formation Day: TSRTC announces DA to employees, to disburse with June salary
- YS Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy moves CBI court for bail
Three Tirumala devotees of Telangana dead after car hits bus in Tirupati
Highlights
Three of a family from Telangana returning home after darshan died in a road accident near here on Thursday.
Three of a family from Telangana returning home after darshan died in a road accident near Merlapaka in Tirupati on Thursday.
The car in which the six members of the family from Dhantalpalli of Mahabubabad Telangana, hit an APSRTC bus leading to the death of the three on the spot and leaving the remaining three in the vehicle seriously injured at Merlapaka on Tirupati-Srikalahasti highway road in Yerpedu mandal in Tirupati.
The deceased were identified as Venkatamma, Ashok, Sanchari and seriously injured were identified as Dinesh, Bhanutha and Chari who were shifted to RUIA Hospital. A case has been registered in Yerpedu police station.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS