Tight security at Vinayaka Sagar for Ganesh immersion event

Tirupati: The district’s law enforcement agencies are gearing up for Ganesh immersion ceremony at Vinayaka Sagar. SP L Subbarayudu, inspected Vinayaka Sagar immersion ghat on Sunday, along with members of the organising committee and officials from other departments to assess the arrangements.

On Monday, which is the third day of Ganesh festival, a large number of devotees are expected to bring in Ganesh idols for immersion at Vinayaka Sagar. To ensure public safety, SP Subbarayudu stated that the police department is implementing strict security measures and a comprehensive bandobast plan. No heavy vehicles will be allowed at the ghat to avoid overcrowding and ensure smooth movement of devotees.

The government has taken special interest in organising this year’s Ganesh festival in a grand manner and has put together detailed arrangements to celebrate it with due respect and reverence. The SP urged everyone to follow the rules and regulations laid out by the festival committees, which have already been communicated, so that the immersion takes place in a peaceful and serene environment.

Barricades have been set up around Vinayaka Sagar to prevent any accidents. Special attention is being given to traffic control, with dedicated parking areas identified in advance. Clear signage will be installed to guide devotees to parking spaces, ensuring a smooth flow of vehicles and avoiding congestion around the ghat. The SP further mentioned that all departments, including municipal, revenue, electricity and fire are working in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersion.

With a large number of devotees expected, the SP emphasised the need for everyone to act responsibly and follow the guidelines set by the authorities. He urged the public to cooperate with the police and other officials to ensure that the immersion ceremony proceeds in a joyful and safe manner.

Officials including Additional SP (Admin) Venkata Rao, DSPs Venkata Narayana, Ramakrishna Achari, organising committee convenor Samanchi Srinivas, municipal and engineering department staff were present during the inspection.