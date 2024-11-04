Tiru Nakshatra Utsavams this month

Tirumala: Besides observing several festivals dedicated to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala all through the year, Tiru Nakshatrotsavams of ardent devotees of Srivaru are also equally observed with religious fervour every year.

As such, in November several such events are lined up. On Sunday, Tirumala Nambi Sattumora was observed. This great Sri Vaishnavaite devotee is revered for pioneering Theertha Kainkaryam in Tirumala. There is a temple dedicated to Sri Tirumala Nambi on south

Mada street.

On November 6, Sattumora of Sri ManawalaMahamuni is there. It is believed that Manavala Mahamuni is the incarnation of Sri Ramanujacharya in 14th century.

On November 9, Tiru Nakshatram of several prominent sages and Sri Vaishnavaite devotees are lined up including Atri Maharshi, Sri Pillailokacharya Varsha, Sri Poigai Alwar, Sri Pudattalwar, besides Sattumora of Sri Vedanta Desika.

On November 10, Varsha Tiru Nakshatram of Peyalwar and on November 11, Sri Yajnavalkya Jayanti are scheduled.