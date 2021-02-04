Tirumala: Complete cottage repairs before Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: All the repair works of cottages should be completed before this year's annual Brahmotsavams, instructed TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

During a review with senior officers in TTD administrative building on Thursday, the EO directed engineering officials that all repairs should be completed in a phased manner before Brahmotsavams and also the new Parakamani building for a transparent and convenient process for sorting and counting of offering in the Tirumala temple Hundi.

Asking the officials concerned to make all required arrangements for release of TTD publications during Rathasapthami fete, the EO also directed the completion of digitisation of records of TTD employees service registers, leave registers, etc. on a war footing.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy briefed on the ongoing works to record and provide voice for rare and remaining Annamacharya Sankeetans. The EO also reviewed the arrangements for conducting festivals in local and TTD temples in other regions.

CVSO Gopinath Jatti, chief engineer Ramesh Reddy and others were present.