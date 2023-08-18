Live
Tirumala: Cultural teams from all states to be invited
JEO Bhargavi directs officials to organise attractive devotional, cultural, music events with prominent artistes to enthuse the devotees coming for the nine-day fest
Tirumala : TTD JEO (health and education) Sada Bhargavi on Thursday directed officials to invite cultural teams from all states to participate in the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams slated in September and October.
She conducted a review meeting on Thursday at the Sri Padmavati rest house on arrangements and preparations for the Srivari Karthika and Navaratri Brahmotsavams.
Speaking on the occasion she directed officials to organise attractive devotional, cultural, music programmes with prominent artists to enthuse the devotees coming for the nine-day event.
She asked them to invite top cultural teams from different states to participate in the Vahana Sevas, Nada Niranjanam platform and Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala and Mahati Kalakshetra, Annamacharya Kalamandiram and Ramachandra Pushkarani at Tirupati.
The JEO instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for transport, accommodation and food, etc., by coordinating with all departments.
Similarly, she directed the HDPP officials to make all necessary arrangements for inviting Backward class devotees from remote areas and provide Srivari Brahmotsavam Darshan as in previous years.
HDPP programme officer Rajagopal Rao, secretary Dr Srinivasulu, Dasa Sahitya Project special officer Anandathirthacharyulu, Annamacharya project director Dr Vibhishana Sharma and other officials were present.