Tirumala: Dasa Sankeertana held at Narayanagiri gardens

Artistes participating in Sankeertana in Tiruamala on Friday
Artistes participating in Sankeertana in Tiruamala on Friday

Tirumala: Sri Purandhara Dasa Sankeertana Gosti held at Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala as part of Sri Purandhara Dasa Aradhana Mahotsavams has mesmerised devotees on Friday night.

Earlier Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts arrived at Narayanagiri Gardens and Sankeertans were held in the presence of Palimaru Mutt pontiffs. Thereafter popular Sankeertans of Purandara Dasa were rendered by artists of Dasa Sahitya Project. Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Ananda Theerthacharyulu and over 3500 bhajan mandalis members were present.

